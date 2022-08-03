Paycom (PAYC) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Paycom Software PAYC delivered solid second-quarter 2022 performance, wherein the top and the bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The online payroll and human resource technology provider reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12. The bottom line improved 29.9% from 97 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

For the second quarter of 2022, Paycom reported revenues of $316.9 million, beating the consensus mark of $309.2 million and improving 31% year over year. This year-over-year upside was primarily driven by new client additions and continued focus on cross-selling to existing clients.

Quarter in Detail

Paycom’s recurring revenues (representing 98.3% of total revenues) improved 31.1% to $311.5 million in the second quarter.

Adjusted gross profit climbed 29.6% from the year-ago period to $268.2 million. However, adjusted gross margin contracted 80 basis points (bps) on a year-on-year basis to 84.6%, primarily on the workforce returning to offices and aggressive hiring.

Paycom’s adjusted EBITDA surged 37.5% year over year to $119.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 180 bps to 37.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Paycom exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $279 million compared with $360.6 million recorded in the previous quarter.

The company’s balance sheet comprises net long-term debt of $29 million compared with the previous quarter’s $28.7 million.

During second-quarter 2022, PAYC generated operating cash flow of $51.7 million. During the first six months of 2022, Paycom generated $169 million worth of operating cash flow.

Guidance

Paycom raised its guidance for full-year 2022. The company now predicts 2022 revenues between $1.354 billion and $1.356 billion compared with the earlier estimate of $1.333-$1.335 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is now projected to be $546-$548 million compared with the prior guided range of $533-$535 million.

For the third quarter of 2022, Paycom estimates revenues between $327 million and $329 million. Management projects adjusted EBITDA of $117-$119 million.

