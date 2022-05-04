Paycom (PAYC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Paycom Software PAYC delivered solid first-quarter 2022 performance, wherein the top and the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The online payroll and human resource technology provider reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76. The bottom line improved 29.3% from $1.47 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

For the first quarter of 2022, Paycom reported revenues of $353.5 million, beating the consensus mark of $343.3 million and improving 29.9% year over year. This year-over-year upside was primarily driven by new client additions and continued focus on cross-selling to existing clients.

Quarter in Detail

Paycom’s recurring revenues (representing 98.5% of total revenues) improved 30% to $348.2 million in the first quarter.

Adjusted gross profit climbed 29.9% from the year-ago period to $353.5 million. However, adjusted gross margin contracted 40 basis points (bps) on a year-on-year basis to 86.6%, primarily on the workforce returning to offices and aggressive hiring.

Paycom’s adjusted EBITDA increased 27.9% year over year to $170.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 80 bps to 48.1%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Paycom exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $360.6 million compared with $278 million recorded in the previous quarter.

The company’s balance sheet comprises net long-term debt of $28.7 million compared with the previous quarter’s $29.2 million.

During first-quarter 2022, PAYC generated operating cash flow of $117.2 million.

Guidance

Paycom revised its guidance for full-year 2022. The company now forecasts 2022 revenues between $1.333 billion and $1.335 billion compared to the earlier estimate of $1.314-$1.316 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is now projected to be $533-$535 million compared to the prior guided range of $524-$526 million.

For the second quarter of 2022, Paycom estimates revenues between $308 million and $310 million. Management projects adjusted EBITDA of $111-$113 million.

Paycom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of PAYC have plunged 18.5% in the past year.



