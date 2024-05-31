News & Insights

Stocks

Paycom Appoints Randy Peck as COO, Co-CEO Resigns

May 31, 2024 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An update from Paycom (PAYC) is now available.

Randy Peck has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer of Paycom Software, Inc., bringing over 34 years of management experience in payroll and human capital management to his new role. His appointment comes with a substantial pay package, including a base salary of $511,228, potential bonuses, and various long-term incentive equity awards. Meanwhile, the company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer, Christopher G. Thomas, has resigned for personal reasons, with Chad Richison continuing as the sole CEO. Thomas’s departure includes a severance package and the forfeiture of unvested equity awards.

Learn more about PAYC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAYC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.