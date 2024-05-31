Paycom Appoints Randy Peck as COO, Co-CEO Resigns

An update from Paycom (PAYC) is now available.

Randy Peck has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer of Paycom Software, Inc., bringing over 34 years of management experience in payroll and human capital management to his new role. His appointment comes with a substantial pay package, including a base salary of $511,228, potential bonuses, and various long-term incentive equity awards. Meanwhile, the company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer, Christopher G. Thomas, has resigned for personal reasons, with Chad Richison continuing as the sole CEO. Thomas’s departure includes a severance package and the forfeiture of unvested equity awards.

Learn more about PAYC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.