Paychex (WBAG:PAYX) Price Target Decreased by 11.06% to 93.26

The average one-year price target for Paychex (WBAG:PAYX) has been revised to € 93,26 / share. This is a decrease of 11.06% from the prior estimate of € 104,86 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 80,44 to a high of € 116,14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.67% from the latest reported closing price of € 77,93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,602 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paychex. This is an decrease of 832 owner(s) or 34.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYX is 0.16%, an increase of 33.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.25% to 284,154K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 30,265K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,022K shares , representing an increase of 37.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 36.68% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 11,550K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,287K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,705K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,627K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 6,490K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,812K shares , representing a decrease of 35.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 37.56% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 5,716K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,358K shares , representing an increase of 23.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 21.46% over the last quarter.

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