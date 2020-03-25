Paychex Slashes FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, payroll and HR services provider Paychex Inc. (PAYX) slashed its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects net income and earnings per share to grow about 7 percent and adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share to grow about 6 percent on total revenue growth between 8 and 9 percent.

Previously, the company expected net income and earnings per share to grow in the range of 9 to 10 percent and adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share to grow about 0 percent on total revenue growth between 10 and 11 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.08 per share on revenue growth of 9.5 percent to $4.13 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's outlook for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2020 incorporates known and some estimated impacts related to the COVID-19 virus, including the most recent reductions in the Federal Funds rate.

"Results for the third quarter largely predate the disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. We are taking actions to maintain the safety of our employees and mitigate the impacts of this disruption on our clients," said Martin Mucci, President and CEO.

