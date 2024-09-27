Paychex to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect From the Stock?

Paychex, Inc. PAYX will release its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Oct. 1, before market open.

PAYX has delivered a decent earnings surprise in the trailing four quarters. The figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate at the same time, delivering an earnings surprise of 1.5%, on average.

Paychex’s First-Quarter Expectations

The consensus estimates for Paychex’s first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues are pegged at $1.3 billion, indicating a 2.2% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is anticipated to have been driven by client growth, higher average worksite employees and increased average interest rates.

We anticipate PEO and insurance solution revenues to be $320.2 million, which indicates a 7.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Growth in PEO and insurance solution revenues is expected to have been driven by higher average worksite employees.

Our estimate for revenues from Management Solutions is pegged at $958.2 million, indicating a marginal rise on a year-over-year basis. Management Solutions is anticipated to have benefited from the rising number of clients served across PAYX’s HCM solutions and increased product penetration.

Interest on funds held for clients is expected to be $38 million, implying 16.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The increase is likely to have resulted from higher average interest rates and invested balances and lower realized losses on investment sales related to portfolio repositioning.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.1 per share flat with the year-ago quarter’s figure.

What Our Model Says About PAYX

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Paychex this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Paychex has an Earnings ESP of +2.55% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

