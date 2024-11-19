Paychex price target raised to $139 from $133 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang raised the firm’s price target on Paychex (PAYX) to $139 from $133 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PAYX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.