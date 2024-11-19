Paychex price target raised to $139 from $133 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang raised the firm’s price target on Paychex (PAYX) to $139 from $133 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model.
