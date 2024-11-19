News & Insights

Stocks

Paychex price target raised to $139 from $133 at JPMorgan

November 19, 2024 — 07:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang raised the firm’s price target on Paychex (PAYX) to $139 from $133 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PAYX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAYX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.