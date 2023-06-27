Paychex (PAYX) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Paychex, Inc. PAYX is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on June 29, before the market open.

The company has a decent earnings surprise history with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters. The average earnings surprise is 4.2%.

Expectations From PAYX in Q4

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $1.22 billion, up 6.5% from the year-ago actual figure. The uptick is likely to have been due to the expected demand for advisory assistance and HR outsourcing solutions.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is 98 cents per share which indicates 21% growth from the year-ago figure. The increase is likely to have been due to the expected rise in revenues and a controlled spending environment.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for PAYX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

PAYX has an Earnings ESP of -1.64% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots

Omnicom OMC reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. OMC’s earnings of $1.56 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13%. Earnings per share increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3%. The top line increased 1% year over year.

Equifax EFX also reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. EFX’s adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4%. However, the bottom line declined 35.6% from the year-ago figure.

Total revenues of $1.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5%. The top line decreased 4.5% year over year.

ManpowerGroup MAN reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.

MAN’s adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. Revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.3%. The top line decreased 7.6% year over year.

