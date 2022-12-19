Paychex (PAYX) to Report Q2 Earnings : What's in the Cards?

Paychex, Inc. PAYX is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 22, before market open.

Let's check out the expectations in detail.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYX’s to-be-reported fiscal quarter’s revenues is pegged at $1.18 billion, indicating an increase of 6.8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Management Solutions’ revenues is pegged at $886 million, indicating growth of 6.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number. The uptick can be attributed to higher revenue per client and higher product penetration.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Professional Employer Organization and Insurance Solutions’ revenues is pegged at $281 million, indicating growth of 7.3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for interest on funds held by clients’ revenues is pegged at $20.65 million, indicating 46.5% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 95 cents per share, indicating growth of 4.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Paychex this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Paychex has an Earnings ESP of -0.15% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Releases

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $1.77 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.9% and increased 7.3% year over year, driven by a solid margin performance. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and increased slightly on a year-over-year basis.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. However, revenues of $1.24 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3% and improved 1.8% year over year on a reported basis and 4% on a local-currency basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted earnings (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line has been flat over the past year. Net revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.3% but declined 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.64 billion increased 3.8% year over year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



