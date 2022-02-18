Paychex (PAYX) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paychex (PAYX) closed at $115.84, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the payroll processor and human-resources services provider had lost 3.84% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 6.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.92% in that time.

Paychex will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Paychex is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.22 billion, up 9.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.64 per share and revenue of $4.49 billion, which would represent changes of +19.74% and +10.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paychex should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Paychex is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Paychex has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.01 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.4.

Also, we should mention that PAYX has a PEG ratio of 4.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Outsourcing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Outsourcing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

