Paychex (PAYX) Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

Paychex, Inc. PAYX is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 25, before market open.

Let's check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s to-be-reported quarter’s revenues stands at $980.6 million, indicating an increase of 7.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus mark for Management Solutions revenues stands at $721 million, indicating growth of 8.9% from the year-ago reported number. Growth of the company’s client base and increased penetration of its suite of solutions, especially HR outsourcing, time and attendance, and retirement services; and solid growth from new services and product initiative offerings are likely to have aided the top line.

The consensus mark for Professional employer organization and Insurance Solutions revenues stands at $244 million, indicating growth of 7% from the year-ago reported number.

The consensus estimate for interest on funds held by clients’ revenues is pegged at $14.37 million, indicating 43.2% year-over-year decline. Lower average interest rates and realized gains are likely to have weighed on segmental revenues.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 67 cents per share, indicating growth of 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Paychex this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Paychex has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Paychex, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Paychex, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Paychex, Inc. Quote

