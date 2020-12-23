Paychex Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $272.4 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $258.7 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $264.8 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $983.7M from $990.7 million last year.

Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $264.8 Mln. vs. $253.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q2): $983.7M vs. $990.7 Mln last year.

