Paychex Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $258.7 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $235.8 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $253.8 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $990.7 million from $858.9 million last year.

Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $253.8 Mln. vs. $235.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.70 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $990.7 Mln vs. $858.9 Mln last year.

