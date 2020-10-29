Dividends
PAYX

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PAYX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PAYX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.15, the dividend yield is 3.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAYX was $80.15, representing a -11.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.54 and a 67.42% increase over the 52 week low of $47.87.

PAYX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Rollins, Inc. (ROL) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). PAYX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.9. Zacks Investment Research reports PAYX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.85%, compared to an industry average of -5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAYX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAYX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PAYX as a top-10 holding:

  • Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (FLQD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLQD with an decrease of -4.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PAYX at 2.12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PAYX

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular