Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PAYX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PAYX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.15, the dividend yield is 3.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAYX was $80.15, representing a -11.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.54 and a 67.42% increase over the 52 week low of $47.87.

PAYX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Rollins, Inc. (ROL) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). PAYX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.9. Zacks Investment Research reports PAYX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.85%, compared to an industry average of -5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAYX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAYX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAYX as a top-10 holding:

Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (FLQD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLQD with an decrease of -4.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PAYX at 2.12%.

