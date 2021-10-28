Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PAYX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PAYX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $122.48, the dividend yield is 2.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAYX was $122.48, representing a -1.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.21 and a 53.81% increase over the 52 week low of $79.63.

PAYX is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). PAYX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.37. Zacks Investment Research reports PAYX's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 14.11%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the payx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAYX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAYX as a top-10 holding:

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag (HUSV)

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVOL with an increase of 9.99% over the last 100 days. TDV has the highest percent weighting of PAYX at 2.92%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.