Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PAYX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $101.01, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAYX was $101.01, representing a -0.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.71 and a 68.34% increase over the 52 week low of $60.00.

PAYX is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). PAYX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.92. Zacks Investment Research reports PAYX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.06%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAYX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

