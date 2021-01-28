Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PAYX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PAYX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAYX was $87.28, representing a -12.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.95 and a 82.32% increase over the 52 week low of $47.87.

PAYX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL). PAYX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.93. Zacks Investment Research reports PAYX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.11%, compared to an industry average of -3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAYX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

