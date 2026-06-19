Paychex Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Paychex, Inc. PAYX will release fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 24, before market open.

PAYX’s earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in four preceding quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 1.3%.

Paychex, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Paychex, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Paychex, Inc. Quote

Paychex’s Q4 Expectations

The consensus estimate for Paychex’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is set at $1.6 billion, hinting at a 12.3% jump from the year-ago quarter.

For the management solutions segment, we anticipate the company to generate $1.2 billion, suggesting 15% growth from the year-ago quarter. The rise is likely to have been driven by product penetration and price realization.

Revenues for the PEO and insurance solutions are set at $360.4 million. The figure is expected to increase 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Robust rallies in the average number of PEO worksite employees and PEO insurance revenues are anticipated to have aided this segment.

For the interest on funds held for clients, the estimated revenues are $45.6 million, rising marginally year over year. The increment in this segment is can be attributed to the addition of Paycor balances.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.31 per share, indicating a 10.1% gain from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Widening margins due to productivity and prudent expense management are the anticipated factors to have improved the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About PAYX

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Paychex this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

PAYX has an Earnings ESP of -1.65% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Accenture plc ACN reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $3.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. The metric increased 9% from the year-ago quarter.

ACN’s revenues of $18.718 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.4% but rose 6% year over year in U.S. dollars and 3% in local currency.

Fiserv, Inc. FISV reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 14%. Adjusted earnings declined 16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

FISV’s revenue performance was softer. Adjusted revenues were $4.68 billion, missing the consensus mark of $4.76 billion by 1.7% and decreasing 8.9% year over year.

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Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.