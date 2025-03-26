PAYCHEX Earnings Results: $PAYX Reports Quarterly Earnings

PAYCHEX ($PAYX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported earnings of $1.49 per share, missing estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,509,000,000, missing estimates of $1,546,732,845 by $-37,732,845.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PAYX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PAYCHEX Insider Trading Activity

PAYCHEX insiders have traded $PAYX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ANTHONY BOTTINI (Sr. VP of Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,875 shares for an estimated $6,649,937 .

. MICHAEL E GIOJA (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,159 shares for an estimated $5,724,545 .

. ROBERT L. SCHRADER (Sr. VP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,015 shares for an estimated $1,852,672.

PAYCHEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 682 institutional investors add shares of PAYCHEX stock to their portfolio, and 715 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PAYCHEX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PAYX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 02/27, 02/21, 02/09, 02/05 and 0 sales.

on 02/27, 02/21, 02/09, 02/05 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 02/21.

on 02/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

PAYCHEX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAYX in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Underweight" rating on 09/30/2024

