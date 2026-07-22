A Paychex Chairman Gave Away 9,309 Shares but Keeps Roughly $50 Million

Key Points

The gift involved 9,309 shares with an estimated value of $1.1 million as of the July 17, 2026 transaction date.

This transaction represented a 2% reduction in the insider's direct common stock holdings.

The shares were gifted to The Mucci Family Foundation; the insider retains 434,891 shares directly.

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Chairman Martin Mucci reported a disposition of 9,309 shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on July 17, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Share value $1.1 million Shares gifted 9,309 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 434,891 Post-transaction value $49.75 million

Key questions

What was the nature of this transaction?

The transaction was a philanthropic gift of 9,309 shares to The Mucci Family Foundation, rather than an open-market sale for personal liquidity.

The transaction was a philanthropic gift of 9,309 shares to The Mucci Family Foundation, rather than an open-market sale for personal liquidity. What is the insider's remaining exposure to the company?

Mucci continues to hold about 435,000 shares directly, valued at $49.75 million as of the transaction date, and maintains a substantial number of derivative securities directly.

Mucci continues to hold about 435,000 shares directly, valued at $49.75 million as of the transaction date, and maintains a substantial number of derivative securities directly. How does this move align with recent share performance?

The transfer occurred following a roughly 20% decline in the company's share price over the previous 12 months as of July 17, 2026.

The transfer occurred following a roughly 20% decline in the company's share price over the previous 12 months as of July 17, 2026. What are the core business operations of the company?

Founded in 1971 and based in Rochester, New York, Paychex provides human capital management solutions, including payroll processing, HR services, and employee benefits administration, primarily for small to medium-sized enterprises.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-20) $115.20 Market Capitalization $41.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.8 billion

Company Snapshot

Paychex delivers comprehensive human capital management (HCM) solutions, including payroll processing, payroll tax administration, employee benefits administration, and insurance services to its customer base.

The software-as-a-service company generates revenue through recurring subscription-based services for payroll and HCM solutions, supplemented by ancillary services such as employee benefits administration and insurance offerings.

Paychex primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the United States, Europe, and India, addressing their core human resources and payroll administration requirements.

Paychex, Inc. is a market-leading provider of human capital management solutions with a market capitalization of $41.0 billion and TTM revenues of $6.5 billion. The company maintains a diversified service portfolio serving multiple geographies and positioning itself as a critical infrastructure provider for SME payroll and HR operations. Paychex's recurring revenue model and established customer relationships provide a stable financial foundation within the staffing and employment services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Mucci leads the eponymous Mucci Family Foundation, which supports higher education initiatives as well as regional community programs, and gifts like this are often driven by estate and philanthropic planning. It’s also worth noting Mucci still holds about 435,000 shares directly, so the former CEO turned chairman remains one of Paychex's most invested insiders.



The company under him spent the past year growing faster than its stock. Paychex wrapped fiscal 2026 in June with revenue up 17% to $6.51 billion and adjusted earnings per share up 11% to $5.51, absorbing the Paycor acquisition. Then it guided fiscal 2027 to just 5% to 6% revenue growth. CEO John Gibson credited "the successful integration of Paycor to advance our upmarket expansion." For long-term investors, that guidance explains the roughly 20% slide in the shares, but the gift itself says nothing bearish. The decelerating outlook is the thing that actually deserves the scrutiny.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.