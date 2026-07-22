Paychex CFO Sells 12% of His Common Shares With Stock Down 24% This Past Year

Key Points

The transaction involved 2,600 shares at $115.09 per share for $299,000 on July 20, 2026.

This disposition reduced the executive's direct common stock holdings by 12%.

Schrader maintains direct ownership of 18,547 shares and an indirect interest in 339 shares held through a 401(k) plan.

10 stocks we like better than Paychex ›

Chief Financial Officer Robert L. Schrader sold 2,600 shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on July 20, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $299,234 Shares sold 2,600 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 18,547 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 339 Post-transaction value $2.18 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($115.09); post-transaction value based on July 20, 2026 market close ($115.20).

Key questions

How does this sale affect the executive's total equity exposure?

While the disposition represented 12% of Schrader's direct common stock holdings, the executive continues to hold 18,886 shares between direct and indirect accounts and maintains 29,553 direct derivative securities.

While the disposition represented 12% of Schrader's direct common stock holdings, the executive continues to hold 18,886 shares between direct and indirect accounts and maintains 29,553 direct derivative securities. What entities are involved in the remaining indirect holdings?

Schrader continues to hold 339 shares of common stock indirectly through a 401(k) plan, representing a minority portion of the total equity position.

Schrader continues to hold 339 shares of common stock indirectly through a 401(k) plan, representing a minority portion of the total equity position. How does the company's scale and sector positioning frame this insider activity?

Paychex operates in the staffing and employment services industry with trailing 12-month revenue of $6.5 billion and net income of $1.8 billion.

Paychex operates in the staffing and employment services industry with trailing 12-month revenue of $6.5 billion and net income of $1.8 billion. What was the market context at the time of execution?

Shares were priced at $115.09 during the execution of this trade, as of the July 20, 2026 market close of $115.20, occurring within a period of negative 12-month returns for the technology firm.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-20) $115.20 Market Capitalization $41.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.8 billion

Company Snapshot

Paychex delivers comprehensive human capital management (HCM) solutions encompassing payroll processing, payroll tax administration, employee benefits administration, and insurance services, generating revenue primarily through recurring subscription-based service fees and transaction-based charges.

The company operates a scalable, software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model that leverages cloud-based platforms to serve small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), generating recurring revenue streams while maintaining high gross margins through operational leverage.

Paychex primarily serves SMEs across the United States, Europe, and India, addressing critical human resources and payroll administration needs for organizations lacking dedicated HR infrastructure.

Paychex is a leading provider of human capital management solutions with a market capitalization of $41 billion and TTM revenue of $6.5 billion. The company has established a dominant competitive position in the SME payroll and HCM market through its integrated service offerings, extensive compliance expertise, and customer-centric technology platform. Paychex's business model is characterized by high customer retention rates, recurring revenue streams, and significant operating leverage, positioning it as a mission-critical service provider for its target customer base.

What this transaction means for investors

Schrader had an earlier July filing that was purely reflective of a tax withholding, but this one is a discretionary trade, 12% of his direct common stock gone at $115.09, and it lands after the stock has recovered from recent lows of about $85. A CFO trimming into a bounce isn't alarming on its own, though it reads differently than shares vanishing to cover a tax bill. He keeps 18,886 shares plus nearly 30,000 in derivatives, so the bulk of his exposure survives.



The backdrop is a company whose results outran its stock. Paychex closed fiscal 2026 in June with revenue up 17% to $6.51 billion and adjusted earnings per share up 11% to $5.51, having folded in the Paycor acquisition. Then it guided fiscal 2027 to just 5% to 6% revenue growth. CEO John Gibson said the company "finished fiscal 2026 with strong momentum." For long-term investors, the shares down 24% over the year tell an important story. The market punished that slowing guidance, and a CFO selling into the partial recovery does little to argue the pessimism is overdone.

Should you buy stock in Paychex right now?

Before you buy stock in Paychex, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Paychex wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $370,332!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,272,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 22, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.