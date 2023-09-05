Paychex CFO Efrain Rivera To Retire; Names Robert Schrader CFO

(RTTNews) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) said that its senior vice president and chief financial officer , Efrain Rivera, will retire as chief financial officer, effective October 12th, 2023. Rivera will remain as a senior advisor for the remainder of 2023.

The company noted that it appoint Robert Schrader, currently vice president of Finance and Investor Relations, as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective October 13, 2023.

Schrader is a senior executive with more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance and public accounting. He has served as vice president and controller, senior director, Financial Planning and Analysis, and joined Paychex in December 2014 as director, Internal Audit. Prior to Paychex, Schrader was chief financial officer for Unither Manufacturing, LLC. Before taking that role, Schrader was with Bausch & Lomb, Inc. and culminated his 10-year career there as vice president of Finance and controller of Global Quality and Operations. He was a former audit manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

