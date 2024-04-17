Paychex Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PAYX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $120.22, changing hands as low as $119.07 per share. Paychex Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAYX's low point in its 52 week range is $104.09 per share, with $129.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.14. The PAYX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

