Paychex Appoints Martin Mucci As Chairman And CEO

(RTTNews) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) said that, effective December 1, 2021, Martin Mucci will assume an additional role as Chairman of the Board, succeeding Thomas Golisano, who founded the Company in 1971.

The company noted that Mucci will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer, a role he has held since September 2010. Golisano will remain on the Board as a Director of the Company.

Paychex also said that it has promoted John Gibson, Jr. to President and Chief Operating Officer, effective December 1, 2021. Gibson joined Paychex as senior vice president of Service in 2013 and has led the service and operations of all Paychex business divisions including human resources, payroll, retirement, and insurance services.

