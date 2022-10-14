Paychex Adds CEO John Gibson Jr. To The Board

(RTTNews) - Paychex, Inc. (PAYX), a provider of human capital management software solutions, said on Friday that it added president and CEO John B. Gibson, Jr. to its board. The company thus increased the strength of the board to 11 from 10.

In August, Paychex had announced that, John Gibson, then President and Chief Operating Officer would assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer with effect from October 14.

Martin Mucci, current CEO and Chairman, will retire as CEO, on the same day. However, he will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

Gibson is the fourth president and CEO of Paychex. He joined Paychex as Senior Vice President of service in May 2013, with over two decades of experience in HR solutions, technology, and business services. In December 2021, Gibson was promoted to President and COO.

