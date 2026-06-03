PAYC or ADSK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Internet - Software stocks are likely familiar with Paycom Software (PAYC) and Autodesk (ADSK). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Paycom Software is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Autodesk has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that PAYC is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

PAYC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.53, while ADSK has a forward P/E of 19.08. We also note that PAYC has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ADSK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13.

Another notable valuation metric for PAYC is its P/B ratio of 8.46. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ADSK has a P/B of 15.66.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PAYC's Value grade of B and ADSK's Value grade of C.

PAYC sticks out from ADSK in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that PAYC is the better option right now.

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Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.