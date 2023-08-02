PAYC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $309.59, changing hands as low as $297.74 per share. Paycom Software Inc shares are currently trading off about 18.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAYC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAYC's low point in its 52 week range is $262.115 per share, with $402.7799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $303.35. The PAYC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

