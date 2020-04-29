PAYC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $244.56, changing hands as high as $269.72 per share. Paycom Software Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAYC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAYC's low point in its 52 week range is $163.42 per share, with $342 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $266.79.

