Paya Holdings Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA):

Earnings: $1.7 M in Q2 vs. -$3.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q2 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Paya Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.2 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $72.5 M in Q2 vs. $63.9 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $279 to $283 mln

