"Pay Yourself First": How Automated Saving Could Quietly Reshape Markets and Your Portfolio

Key Points

Automatic 401(k) contributions help people save more by forcing them to live on lower take‑home pay.

Rising household savings can boost asset managers while pressuring some consumer discretionary businesses.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Discover how "pay yourself first" and automatic 401(k) contributions can reshape everyday spending, accelerate wealth building, and subtly redirect money from shopping to investing. Watch the video below to see how this behavior shift may influence long‑term markets.

*This video was published on Jun. 26, 2026.

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The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

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