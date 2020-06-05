Shift4 Payments, which provides secure payment processing solutions, raised $345 million by offering 15 million shares at $23, above the range of $19 to $21. The Allentown, PA-based company plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol FOUR. Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and Evercore ISI acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Pay up: Shift4 Payments prices IPO above the range at $23 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



