Pay-later deal mostly buys Zip some time now

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) -Combined, Australia’s Zip and U.S. rival Sezzle can both spell “size” and create some. The two buy-now-pay-later companies could stand to get bigger in their cutthroat financial technology arena. Each has lost about 80% of its market value over the past year.

Terms of the A$491 million ($353 million) all-stock deal look promising. Zip, which will increase its U.S. presence, reckons that cost savings will generate as much as an extra A$80 million a year in earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortisation. Those alone would be worth more than enough today to cover the 22% premium even without the ambitious benefits expected from a revenue uplift. Zip is also raising A$150 million by placing shares at a 14% discount, helping firm up liquidity before turning cash-flow positive in a couple years, as targeted.

Growing customers by 34%, to 13.3 million, and merchants by almost 60%, to 129,000, before counting any overlap, will help A$1.3 billion Zip too. And yet higher funding costs are on the horizon for the industry, as is greater regulatory attention and competition. For those reasons, Zip is mostly buying time now. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

