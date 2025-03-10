$PAY Earnings Results: $PAY Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PAY ($PAY) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, beating estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $257,880,000, beating estimates of $224,278,751 by $33,601,249.

$PAY Insider Trading Activity

$PAY insiders have traded $PAY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW A. GERBER (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,158 shares for an estimated $1,475,922 .

. SANJAY KALRA (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,448 shares for an estimated $1,040,621.

$PAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $PAY stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

