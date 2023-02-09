Paxton Patsy A Updates Holdings in Intrusion (INTZ)

Fintel reports that Paxton Patsy A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.14MM shares of Intrusion Inc. (INTZ). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported owning 6.10% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.47% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intrusion is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 73.47% from its latest reported closing price of $2.94.

The projected annual revenue for Intrusion is $14MM, an increase of 75.56%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intrusion. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTZ is 0.05%, an increase of 16.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 3,012K shares. The put/call ratio of INTZ is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

United Capital Financial Advisers holds 710K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 34.75% over the last quarter.

Redmond Asset Management holds 579K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 36.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 256K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 29.22% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 231K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 84.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 737.49% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 157K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Intrusion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NTRUSION, Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection solutions. INTRUSION’s family of solutions includes Shield™, a combination of plug-n-play hardware, software, global data, and real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) services that provide organizations with the most robust cybersecurity defense possible, TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. INTRUSION’s solutions help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks.

