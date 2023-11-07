PaxMedica Surges After Publication Of Statistically Significant Data From Its Autism Spectrum Study

(RTTNews) - PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) shares are spiking more than 141 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the biopharmaceutial company announced the publication of statistically significant improvements in its Autism spectrum disorder phase 2 study results.

The primary focus of the study was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of suramin intravenous infusions, with the 10 mg/kg suramin arm.

The company said, the study further provided significant insights into the potential of suramin as a safe and effective treatment for the core symptoms of ASD.

Currently, shares are at $7.38, up 141.97 percent from the previous close of $3.05 on a volume of 14,347,519.

