Paxful, Turkey-Based BiLira, Cointral to Expand Crypto Offerings in Eastern Europe

Peer-to-peer crypto marketplace Paxful said itÃ¢ÂÂs partnering with BiLira, the group behind the TurkishÃÂ lira-backed stablecoin bilira (TYRB), and crypto trading platform Cointral as part of a push to trade cryptocurrencies in Eastern Europe.ÃÂ

Paxful said the move follows strong growth in trading registrations by Turkish users over the past year. Both BiLira and Cointral are based in Turkey.ÃÂ

In an emailed statement, Paxful said it recorded an average monthly trading volume of over $65,000 in Turkey.

Paxful said under the partnership with BiLira, users will be able to and sell bitcoin (BTC) and tether (USDT) using the bilira stablecoin. Ã¢ÂÂBitcoin can be used to preserve wealth against instability surrounding the Turkish lira,Ã¢ÂÂ said Ray Youssef, CEO of Paxful, in an emailed statement.ÃÂ

Through its partnership with Cointral, Paxful said its web-based kiosk would be integrated with CointralÃ¢ÂÂs trading platform, allowing users to make payments withÃÂ bank transfers and gift cards, among others.

