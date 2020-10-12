Cryptocurrencies

Paxful, Turkey-Based BiLira, Cointral to Expand Crypto Offerings in Eastern Europe

Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
Peer-to-peer crypto marketplace Paxful said itÃ¢ÂÂs partnering with BiLira, the group behind the TurkishÃÂ lira-backed stablecoin bilira (TYRB), and crypto trading platform Cointral as part of a push to trade cryptocurrencies in Eastern Europe.ÃÂ 

Paxful said the move follows strong growth in trading registrations by Turkish users over the past year. Both BiLira and Cointral are based in Turkey.ÃÂ 

In an emailed statement, Paxful said it recorded an average monthly trading volume of over $65,000 in Turkey.

  • Paxful said under the partnership with BiLira, users will be able to and sell bitcoin (BTC) and tether (USDT) using the bilira stablecoin. Ã¢ÂÂBitcoin can be used to preserve wealth against instability surrounding the Turkish lira,Ã¢ÂÂ said Ray Youssef, CEO of Paxful, in an emailed statement.ÃÂ 
  • Through its partnership with Cointral, Paxful said its web-based kiosk would be integrated with CointralÃ¢ÂÂs trading platform, allowing users to make payments withÃÂ bank transfers and gift cards, among others.

