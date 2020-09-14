Cryptocurrencies

Paxful, Citing Regulations and Its Own ‘Risk Tolerance,’ Exits Venezuela’s P2P Bitcoin Market

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published

Paxful is pulling out of Venezuelaâs peer-to-peer (P2P) bitcoin scene.

  • âIncreasingly strictâ regulations hampered the P2P bitcoin exchangeâs ability to âprovide services to Venezuelans,â according to a video tweeted by Paxful Monday.
  • A company spokeswoman confirmed the exit with CoinDesk. âConcerns regarding the regulatory landscape around Venezuela and Paxfulâs own risk toleranceâ prompted the exit, she said.
  • New Venezuelan account creation will be disabled and existing users will have 30 days to withdraw, according to an exit plan shared with CoinDesk.
  • The departure will deprive Venezuelaâs underground crypto scene of its second-largest P2P outlet. Venezuelaâs crypto traders heavily favor P2P crypto exchanges like Paxful and market leader LocalBitcoins over government-approved alternatives.
  • It also denies Paxful an emerging market it courted for years as the future of bitcoin adoption. Venezuelaâs rampant inflation, unbanked population and high mobile phone usage have long appealed to company CEO Ray Youssef.
  • But those attractions werenât enough to overcome the myriad difficulties of operating in an economy as sanctioned and scrutinized as Venezuelaâs.
  • In addition to Venezuelaâs internal cryptocurrency regulator SUNACRIP, the countryâs international exchanges also face potential troubles from financial sanctions levied by the U.S.
  • Paxful blamed U.S. sanctions when it shut off trades involving the Bank of Venezuela in June.
  • It was not immediately clear whether the regulatory uncertainty cited by Paxful was internal or external, perhaps due to U.S. sanctions.

Read more: Chainalysis Report Shows Healthy Crypto Usage in Venezuela

