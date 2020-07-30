Paxful Chips Away at LocalBitcoins’ Russian P2P Market Dominance

Paxfulâs year-old foray into Russian crypto markets is bringing more revenue, boosted liquidity and an influx of new users to the peer-to-peer bitcoin exchange as it challenges LocalBitcoinsâ regional rule.

The exchange said Thursday Russian site usage is up 350% and the number of new Russian users has spiked 364% from spring 2019 through spring 2020. Monthly trading volume for the region now averages around $4 million.

Anton Kozlov, Paxfulâs Russia manager, said the exchange has made a concerted effort since late 2019 to challenge competitor LocalBitcoinsâ Russia dominance by adding support staff, partnering with local influencers and establishing a 10-person specialist team.

LocalBitcoinsâ âbiggest revenue market is Russia, so Paxful decided as a strategic growth decision to go into Russia as well,â Kozlov said, claiming Paxfulâs Russia user base is rising while LocalBitcoinsâ growth has stalled following its 2019 know-your-customer policy changes.Â Â

While LocalBitcoins remains by far the strongest player in Russiaâs peer-to-peer bitcoin trading scene, with monthly ruble trading volume around $30 million, Kozlov said Paxful will continue to chip away.

