PAX vs. APO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Financial - Investment Management stocks have likely encountered both Patria Investments (PAX) and Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Patria Investments and Apollo Global Management Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #4 (Sell), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that PAX is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PAX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.15, while APO has a forward P/E of 12.06. We also note that PAX has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. APO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63.

Another notable valuation metric for PAX is its P/B ratio of 1.67. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, APO has a P/B of 3.33.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PAX's Value grade of A and APO's Value grade of D.

PAX sticks out from APO in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that PAX is the better option right now.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

