PAX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Patria Investments Limited - Class Ahares (Symbol: PAX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.56, changing hands as high as $14.64 per share. Patria Investments Limited - Class Ahares shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAX's low point in its 52 week range is $12.81 per share, with $16.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.47.

