PAX Global Technology (PXGYF) Price Target Increased by 8.00% to 1.30

The average one-year price target for PAX Global Technology (OTC:PXGYF) has been revised to 1.30 / share. This is an increase of 8.00% from the prior estimate of 1.20 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.28 to a high of 1.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.16% from the latest reported closing price of 0.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in PAX Global Technology. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXGYF is 0.02%, a decrease of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAJBX - Emerging Markets Value Trust Series I holds 84K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.