News & Insights

Stocks
PXGYF

PAX Global Technology (PXGYF) Price Target Increased by 8.00% to 1.30

August 01, 2023 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for PAX Global Technology (OTC:PXGYF) has been revised to 1.30 / share. This is an increase of 8.00% from the prior estimate of 1.20 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.28 to a high of 1.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.16% from the latest reported closing price of 0.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in PAX Global Technology. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXGYF is 0.02%, a decrease of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXGYF / PAX Global Technology Limited Shares Held by Institutions

JAJBX - Emerging Markets Value Trust Series I holds 84K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PXGYF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.