PAX Global Technology (PXGYF) Price Target Increased by 11.01% to 0.83

The average one-year price target for PAX Global Technology (OTCPK:PXGYF) has been revised to $0.83 / share. This is an increase of 11.01% from the prior estimate of $0.75 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.82 to a high of $0.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.50% from the latest reported closing price of $0.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in PAX Global Technology. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 15.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXGYF is 0.07%, an increase of 13.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 128,842K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BISAX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND holds 28,649K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,671K shares , representing an increase of 13.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXGYF by 6.47% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 26,820K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,534K shares , representing a decrease of 32.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXGYF by 1.16% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,406K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,380K shares , representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXGYF by 50.10% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,481K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,152K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXGYF by 32.54% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 7,619K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

