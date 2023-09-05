PAX Global Technology (HKG:327) Price Target Decreased by 12.24% to 8.77

The average one-year price target for PAX Global Technology (HKG:327) has been revised to 8.77 / share. This is an decrease of 12.24% from the prior estimate of 10.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.69 to a high of 9.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.43% from the latest reported closing price of 5.95 / share.

PAX Global Technology Maintains 7.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.06%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in PAX Global Technology. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 327 is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.79% to 134,338K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 44,845K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,073K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 327 by 8.75% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 11,508K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,469K shares, representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 327 by 2.56% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,704K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,380K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,506K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 327 by 14.02% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,465K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

