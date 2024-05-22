News & Insights

PAX Global Tech AGM Concludes with Key Mandates Approved

May 22, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

PAX Global Technology (HK:0327) has released an update.

PAX Global Technology Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with a unanimous vote for the adoption of audited financial statements and the declaration of a final dividend. High approval rates were also observed for the re-election of Directors and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company’s auditor. A general mandate for the Directors to issue additional shares and repurchase shares was granted, with over 55% and nearly 100% approval respectively.

