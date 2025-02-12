$PAX Earnings Results: $PAX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PAX ($PAX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.58 per share, beating estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $93,200,000, missing estimates of $93,234,615 by $-34,615.
$PAX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $PAX stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 1,114,229 shares (-57.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,445,937
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL, INC./CA/ removed 789,506 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,818,782
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 777,833 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,688,394
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 737,954 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,582,405
- FMR LLC added 483,675 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,402,649
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 433,728 shares (+86.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,844,741
- INHERENT GROUP, LP added 393,898 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,399,840
