‘Pawn Stars’ Reveals the 3 Most Rare and Expensive Coins Ever Sold

The famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop from the “Pawn Stars” show specializes in rare collectibles, art and memorabilia. The shop has seen quite a few rare coins over the years, and some have even sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Here are some of the most rare and expensive coins sold on Pawn Stars.

1922 High Relief Matte Peace Dollar (Proofed)

Sold price: $80,000

According to Gainesville Coins, “Each high-relief Peace dollar die failed after an average of 25,000 strikes.” As a result, the pressure on the coin presses was dialed back. Today, just 10 of these 1922 high-relief matte-finish proof Peace dollars remain. On the lower end, Very Fine circulated grades are priced at around $40,000, but the auction record for an uncirculated Mint grade was $458,250.

“The 1922 high relief Peace dollar is one of the rarest coins in American history,” said Rick Harrison, owner of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, in a “Pawn Stars” video posted on YouTube.

1781 Libertas Americana Medal (Proofed)

Sold price: $150,000

The 1781 Libertas Americana medal was made to commemorate America’s Revolutionary War victory over the British, according to Stacks Bowers Galleries. The medal was commissioned in France by Benjamin Franklin. On the lower end, bronze specimens are valued between $17,500 and $79,200, according to Greysheet. Silver specimens can be worth as much as $90,000 to $264,000.

1652 New England Shilling (Proofed)

Sold price: $250,000

“New England Shillings are among the simplest, most valuable and rarest of all U.S. Colonial coins,” according to Professional Coin Grading Services. “They are simple disks of silver that are not much larger than a U.S. Quarter Dollar.” There’s never been a Mint example, and high grade coins are so rare that condition is generally not an issue for collectors. “New England Shillings rarely appear on the market, and they always set records when they do,” PCGS noted.

