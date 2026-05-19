This Pawn Shop Stock Has Jumped 135% and One Fund Just Disclosed a New $39 Million Stake

Key Points

Ophir Asset Management initiated a new position by acquiring 1,616,518 shares of EZCORP last quarter.

The quarter-end value of the position increased by $41.03 million, reflecting both the new shares and price movement during the period.

This transaction represented a 4.5% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

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On May 15, 2026, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd disclosed a new position in EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW), acquiring 1,616,518 shares in a transaction estimated at $38.75 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd reported the purchase of 1,616,518 shares of EZCORP, marking the initiation of a new position. The estimated value of the purchase was $38.75 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake was $41.03 million, reflecting both the share acquisition and price appreciation.

What else to know

This is a new position, now accounting for nearly 5% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: AIR: $59.11 million (6.9% of AUM) NYSE: VVX: $58.03 million (6.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: MRX: $55.57 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSE: SXI: $50.21 million (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: EZPW: $41.03 million (4.8% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, EZPW shares were priced at $32.78, up 135% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is up about 25% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $32.78 Market capitalization $2 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.48 billion Net income (TTM) $146.61 million

Company snapshot

EZCORP offers pawn loans collateralized by personal property, and sells forfeited and pre-owned merchandise, including jewelry, electronics, and tools.

The firm generates revenue primarily from pawn lending operations and merchandise sales, with digital platforms (Lana and EZ+) supporting customer engagement and loan management.

It serves individuals in the United States and Latin America seeking short-term credit solutions, with a retail network spanning over 1,100 pawn stores across multiple countries.

EZCORP is a leading provider of pawn loans and related retail services, operating a large footprint of pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The company leverages both physical locations and digital platforms to deliver credit and retail solutions to underserved consumer segments. Its scale, geographic diversification, and focus on collateralized lending underpin its competitive positioning in the alternative financial services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Ophir is stepping into EZCORP as its performance proves especially strong. Last quarter, the firm’s revenue surged 46% year over year to a record $446.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA jumped 76% to $76.9 million. Meanwhile, net income nearly doubled to $49.1 million, and pawn loans outstanding climbed 33% to $349.4 million, fueled by strong demand for short-term cash solutions and higher gold prices, which also boosted jewelry scrap margins.



Management has also been aggressively expanding. EZCORP added 123 stores during the quarter and ended March with 1,506 locations across 16 countries. That scale matters because pawn lending tends to benefit from repeat customer behavior and local market density. And during periods of economic uncertainty, they can also see an uplift.



For long-term investors, the key question is whether EZCORP can keep compounding earnings even if consumer conditions improve. Right now, the numbers suggest management is executing well, but after a 135% stock run over the past year, expectations are clearly much higher than they were 12 months ago.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.