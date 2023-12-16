PAVmed (PAVM) Price Target Increased by 685.71% to 21.04

The average one-year price target for PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) has been revised to 21.04 / share. This is an increase of 685.71% from the prior estimate of 2.68 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 465.52% from the latest reported closing price of 3.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in PAVmed. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 15.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAVM is 0.05%, an increase of 254.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.13% to 12,524K shares. The put/call ratio of PAVM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,496K shares representing 31.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ayrton Capital holds 2,244K shares representing 27.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing an increase of 79.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAVM by 291.62% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,175K shares representing 14.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAVM by 17.77% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 1,000K shares representing 12.42% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 826K shares representing 10.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares, representing an increase of 11.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAVM by 17.62% over the last quarter.

PAVmed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multiproduct medical device company employing a unique business model designed to advance innovative products to commercialization much more rapidly and with significantly less capital than the typical medical device company. This proprietary model enables PAVmed to pursue an expanding pipeline strategy with a view to enhancing and accelerating value creation. PAVmed's diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Its five lead technologies provide groundbreaking approaches to carpal tunnel syndrome (CarpX™), precancerous conditions of the esophagus (EsoGuard™/EsoCheck™), vascular access (PortIO™), pediatric ear infections (DisappEAR™) and medical infusions (NextFlo™). The company is also developing innovative products in other areas, such as catheters and tissue ablation, while seeking to further expand its pipeline through engagements with clinician innovators and leading academic medical centers.

