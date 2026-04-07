PAVM Assigns Joseph Virgilio to Lead Medical Device Portfolio Relaunch

PAVmed Inc. PAVM recently announced the appointment of medical technology veteran Joseph Virgilio as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer, Medical Devices. In this role, he will lead the development and commercialization of the company’s existing and future medical device portfolio.

Per management, PAVM’s efforts to fix its capital structure and strengthen the balance sheet have enabled the long-awaited relaunch of its medical device portfolio under seasoned leadership. The company intends to leverage Mr. Virgilio’s extensive sector experience to drive progress across existing programs while expanding the pipeline with high-potential commercial opportunities to boost long-term shareholder value. This relaunch aligns with its broader strategy of building a high-growth, diversified life sciences business, supported by multiple independently financed subsidiaries within a shared services framework.

Likely Trend of PAVM Stock Following the News

Shares of PAVM have gained 1.9% since the announcement on Thursday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company climbed 51.4% against the industry’s 14.9% decline and the S&P 500’s 4.1% fall.

In the long run, the appointment of Joseph Virgilio strengthens PAVmed’s execution capabilities and growth outlook. Mr. Virgilio’s deep industry experience is expected to accelerate product development, streamline regulatory progress and enhance commercialization efforts. With focused leadership across its medical device subsidiaries, PortIO and Octeris, the company is better positioned to secure capital and unlock value from its pipeline. The renewed strategy to expand into synergistic opportunities supports long-term, capital-efficient growth, improving PAVmed’s competitiveness and potential shareholder returns in the evolving medtech landscape.

PAVM currently has a market capitalization of $9.81 million.



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More on the News

Industry veteran Joseph Virgilio has over 25 years of experience in building and scaling medical technology companies, with a strong track record across product development, regulatory approvals and commercialization. Most recently, as CEO of Morphic Medical, he led strategic initiatives that secured more than $40 million in funding while advancing key regulatory milestones, including EU approvals and the initiation of a U.S. FDA PMA study.

His appointment aligns with PAVmed’s relaunch of its medical device portfolio, which includes assets across both development and commercial stages. A key highlight is the PortIO implantable intraosseous vascular access device, developed by its subsidiary PortIO Inc., designed to deliver fluids and medications rapidly through the bone marrow into central circulation.

The company has licensed a multi-modality endoscopic imaging technology from Duke University, aimed at the detection and treatment of esophageal dysplasia during upper endoscopy procedures. PAVmed has finalized a definitive licensing agreement through its new subsidiary, Octeris, Inc., to continue sponsored research and clinical development at Duke University.

Joseph Virgilio will serve as CEO of both PortIO and Octeris, positioning him at the center of execution and growth across PAVmed’s device platforms. His focus will include driving disciplined execution, securing focused funding, progressing programs through regulatory and commercial milestones and expanding a diversified device portfolio through efficient use of capital.

With a renewed strategic direction and experienced leadership, PAVmed is actively exploring additional opportunities in gastroesophageal technologies to build a diversified, capital-efficient medical device portfolio that supports long-term shareholder value.

Other News

In January, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc., announced that it had secured a contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for its EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test. This agreement broadens access to esophageal precancer screening across the VA’s nationwide healthcare network, which serves over nine million veterans.

The contract, awarded under the VA Federal Supply Schedule, provides standardized pricing aligned with Medicare rates set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. It also allows VA hospitals and facilities to conveniently procure EsoGuard through a unified national purchasing system.

PAVmed Inc. Price

PAVmed Inc. price | PAVmed Inc. Quote

PAVM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, PAVM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, GE HealthCare Technologies GEHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

GE HealthCare Technologies, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.44, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Revenues of $5.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

GEHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.1% compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.3% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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