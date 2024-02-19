Pavilion Energy, Rio Tinto complete ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Singapore's Pavilion Energy has completed a ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas bunkering operation with global mining giant Rio Tinto via the newly built Brassavola bunker vessel, marking the vessel's first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation.

A total of 1,970 metric tons of LNG was delivered to the dual-fuelled bulk carrier Mount Api, chartered by Rio Tinto, according to a statement by Pavilion Energy on Monday.

Brassavola, Singapore's largest LNG bunker vessel, has been chartered by Pavilion Energy to supply LNG in the city state's port, the world's top bunkering port.

The vessel was delivered last month to its owner, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan-based Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL).

Pavilion Energy added that it expects the Brassavola vessel to continue operations to meet rising demand for cleaner marine fuel.

Last August, Pavilion Energy conducted a ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation with China's CNOOC Gas and Power Group, delivering LNG via CNOOC's vessel to a very large crude carrier at the Guangzhou port.

LNG bunker sales in Singapore totalled 10,400 tons in January, up 12.6% from December.

